Nearly 80% of targetted 1 mn e-two-wheelers sponsored under FAME so far

The Union government's flagship electric vehicles (EV) promotion scheme, Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II), has so far disbursed subsidies to around 80 per cent of electric two-wheelers of the set target under the scheme.

The government had set a target of supporting one million two-wheelers under the scheme by March 2024. According to the ministry of heavy industries (MHI) data, 792,529 vehicles have been sold under the scheme till February 15.

The government aims to support the remaining 200,000 vehicles within the stipulated time. “Our electric two-wheeler sales would cross 800,000 this financial year. Given the pace of electric two-wheeler sales in the country, we are confident that we will achieve the remaining target,” a senior government official said.

In the eleven months of FY23, some 649,000 E2Ws were sold at an average of 59,000 units per month. E2W accounted for more than 60 per cent of overall 1.04 million EVs sold so far.

The government is confident of achieving the target despite the halt on the subsidies of Okinawa Scooters, Hero Electric and a few more small players. “Subsidies are on halt for just a few players. More than 45 players are still getting the subsidy and most of them are E2W manufacturers,” the official said.

Subsidies worth Rs 1,100 crore meant for promoting electric vehicles in the country were blocked by the Centre following allegations that manufacturers were not adhering to localisation norms.

Of the 64 OEMs registered under FAME II so far, at least 17 are no longer entitled to subsidies, according to data available on the MHI website. Of these 17 OEMs, six make two-wheelers.

The government provides an incentive of Rs 15,000 per kWh on electric two-wheelers, capped at 40 per cent of the vehicle cost, if they meet specified localisation norms. The subsidy for EV makers ranges between Rs 17,000 and Rs 66,000 per electric two-wheeler.

Since the launch of FAME-II in April 2019, about 975,000 E2W were sold till March 4, 2023. Of these, 65 per cent were sold in FY23 alone. The scheme is in force for five years with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore.

The government had nearly doubled the allocation for FAME II in the budget for the next fiscal year to Rs 5,172 crore. It has so far spent Rs 3,889.94 crore under the scheme.

FAME-II primarily focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation, and apart from E2W it also aims to support 7,090 buses, half a million three-wheelers and 55,000 passenger cars.

“Not just two-wheelers, we are also pushing state governments to place more orders for electric buses,” a senior official from the minstry said.

The ministry has set a target of deploying 3,000 buses by the end of this calendar year. The deployment of e-buses by states under the plan stands at just 34 per cent (2,435) of the target.

Year Total EVs sold Total E2Ws sold FY23 1,041,056 649,230 FY22 452,573 252,543 FY21 139,571 44,782 FY20 170,000 26,827 Total 1,803,200 973,382

Vehicles to be supported under the scheme: 10,00,000

Vehicles sold under the scheme: 7,92,529