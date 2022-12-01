Ashok Leyland reports 39% increase in sales to 14,561 units in Nov

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported 39 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 14,561 units in November 2022.

The company had dispatched 10,480 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 46 per cent at 13,654 units, against 9,364 units in November 2021, it added.