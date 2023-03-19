Footfalls, enquiries hit speed-breaker at car dealerships, visits dip 8-10%

Cars are seen parked in a dock at the Chennai Port Trust | Photo: PTI

Are there signs of slowdown in India’s passenger vehicle market, which at the moment is sitting on roughly 700,000 open bookings? Dealers admit that there has been a slowdown in the footfalls and fresh enquiries since January. In fact, industry executives also believe that FY 2023-24 will see a sharp slowdown in growth rates, after growing robustly in the current fiscal.

“There has been an 8-10 per cent dip in footfalls at showrooms and fresh enquiries since January this year when compared to the same period last year. There has been some improvement in the second half of March, though,” said a South-based dealer of popular mass market brands.

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer-marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) agrees. “If we take out the enquiries and booking for our new models Jimny and Fronx then the bookings and enquiries are flat year on year. In fact, last week it was lower than last year's same period when compared retail to retail and wholesale to wholesale,” Srivastava said. He added that the Holi periods, however, vary in the two years, which may also impact the week-wise demand. There is a shraddh (inauspicious) period before Holi in north India which deters buying.

Srivastava says that several factors are behind this – the rise in auto loan rates which have become more expensive by upto 250 basis points; price hikes by most manufacturers in January-February; higher inflation etc.

Last year there were three price hikes, and the transition to BS6-II norms have led to further price rises across models. Manish Raj Singhania, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) points out that prices of both cars and two wheelers have been on the rise in the last few years, and this definitely has impacted the buyer sentiment. “The entry level segment is price sensitive and they get hit further when the interest rates go up. We are thus requesting the Centre to consider bringing down the effective GST rates on entry level vehicles to 18 percent from a current 28 percent as it is an item of necessity, and not luxury,” Singhania tells Business Standard.

A Tata Motors spokesperson, a company that is riding on the growing demand for SUVs, says, “With pent-up demand, festive and wedding season getting over plus interest rates rising, the industry may witness some moderation in overall demand. The demand for our popular SUVs and EVs continues to remain strong with their rising popularity.”

Sukhbir Bagga, Managing Director, Petal Group which runs 35 showrooms across eight brands says that people may push their purchase decision back a bit, but the macro sentiments are intact. “There is news about layoffs across the globe, recession etc, which hit sentiments, and people hold their big ticket purchases. But, we expect the second half of March to see some recovery,” Bagga says. Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra & Mahindra did not respond to emails sent by Business Standard for this story.

While the industry is hoping for the second half of March to see better demand (thanks to year-end bookings to take advantage of depreciation; and booking ahead of the BS6-II norms kick in from April 1 and one shells out a higher price), there is consensus that the March sales numbers would be less than February.

“The industry projections are around a 335,000 units kind of volume, which will be lower than the earlier expectations, and also less than the February volumes,” Srivastava admitted.

Srivastava says it’s a ‘tale of two cities’. “On one hand there is a waiting period for popular models. Maruti itself has 404,000 open bookings. And on the other hand, another set of models (mostly the entry level cars) have no wait period, discounts on offer.” Several people are booking multiple models with different dealerships or even different brands. They will cancel the other bookings once they get a car of their choice first from one dealership. “So, we do not know how reliable the bookings numbers are as well,” Srivastava explains.

In 2022-23 the PV sales are expected to end the year at a record 3.8 million units, up 26 per cent. In 2023-24, however, the industry is expecting 5-7 per cent volume growth, Srivastava adds.