Hero MotoCorp commences delivery of electric scooter VIDA V1 in Jaipur

Hero MotoCorp had launched VIDA V1 in October last year in two variants Pro and Plus

Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said it has commenced deliveries of its electric scooter VIDA V1 in Jaipur with plans to introduce the brand in many other locations this year.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker had earlier commenced deliveries of the model in Bengaluru.

"We are now gearing up to expand our presence and further penetrate the market. Deliveries will next begin in Delhi," Hero MotoCorp Head Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) Swadesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The company aims to propagate clean mobility through a seamless and hassle-free customer experience through an omni-channel approach, he added.

VIDA currenty has experience centres in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test ride VIDA V1.

Deliveries in Delhi are expected to begin soon.

VIDA V1 competes with the likes of OLA S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.