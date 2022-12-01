Hyundai reports 36% increase in total sales in Nov to 64,004 units

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday reported 36 per cent increase in total sales at 64,004 units for November 2022.

The company had dispatched 46,910 units to dealers in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were up 30 per cent to 48,003 units as against 37,001 units in November last year, the company said in a statement.

Exports increased 61 per cent to 16,001 units as compared with 9,909 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said the company is well poised to achieve its highest ever domestic sales in 2022.


First Published: Thu,December 01 2022 13:50 IST
