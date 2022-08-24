Mercedes-Benz EQS launch: Check timing, expected price and specifications
The pioneer of electric-car makers in India, Mercedes-Benz will be launching AMG EQS 53 Luxury Sedan on Wednesday, August 24 in the afternoon. Mercedez-Benz India Limited hopes to fulfill 15-20 percent of its total sales by 2026 through Electric vehicles.
"Let’s usher in the pinnacle of electric luxury with the new EQS. Join us on August 24th at 12:30 p.m. IST to witness the launch of the next era of electric. Tap the and receive a reminder to be at the forefront of progressive luxury" tweeted Mercedes-Benz-India.
Mercedes-Benz EQS features
The latest Mercedes-Benz EQS boasts a 55.5-inch Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Hyperscreen, which comprises three-single screens, a 15-speaker 710 Burmester sound system, remote parking assist, lane assist, ambient lighting and blind spot assist for the best experience.
The sedan vehicle will have a seating capacity of five people and would only have automatic transmission. The flagship S-class car will have exceptional torque and horsepower for the best performance on the roads.
Mercedes-Benz EQS types
Mercedes-Benz EQS will be available in two variants or trims: EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC.
Mercedes-Benz EQS specifications
This luxury electric vehicle features two powertrains for better performance: 329.4 horsepower (HP) with 458 Newton-meter (Nm) single motor setup and 515.8HP with 856NM dual-motor setup.
The first one is a rear-wheel drive variant, while the second one is an all-wheel drivetrain. With 450+ model can go from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 6.2 seconds, while the 500 4 Matic takes only 4.3 seconds.
The top speed of both variants is 210 kilometres per hour and is backed by a 107.8-kilowatt-hour battery. Both models claim a range of 770 kilometres at the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP).
This classy sedan can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes through a 110kW DC fast charger and take 11 hours via a wall box charger with 240V voltage.
Why Mercedes-Benz EQS is special?
This is not the first time Mercedes is coming up with something new. While there can be many reasons. Here are some of the most important points to mention.
- EQS will be Mercedes's first S-Class that won't need gas in the 50 years of manufacturing.
- It features one of the lowest drag coefficients, 0.20 making it fuel efficient in its category.
- The car flaunts the world's largest in-car screen (55 inches.
- Interestingly, the vehicle is locally built in India.
Mercedes-Benz EQS rivals
While there might be no one to match Mercedes's class in India, Tesla Model S and Audi e-Tron GT are considered some of the top rivals of this vehicle.
Mercedes-Benz EQS expected price in India
The latest Mercedez-Benz EQS will have a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 1.75 crore, as reported by some other websites.
Mercedez-Benz EQS: When and where to watch?
The launch of Mercedes-Benz EQS S-Class will be featured live on the website of Mercedes-Benz India, and the brand's official youtube channel at 12.30 pm (IST) on August 24, Wednesday.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
