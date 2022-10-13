Passenger vehicle wholesales surge 92% in Sep on robust festive demand

Photo: Bloomberg

Riding on the back of strong festive season demand, passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased 92 per cent to 3,07,389 units last month, as compared to the same month last year, auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.

Passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from factories to dealerships in September 2021 stood at 1,60,212 units.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales also rose 13 per cent to 17,35,199 units, as compared to 15,37,604 vehicles in September 2021.

Motorcycle sales rose 18 per cent to 11,14,667 units, as against 9,48,161 units in September 2021.

Scooter sales were up 9 per cent to 5,72,919 units, from 5,27,779 vehicles a year ago.

In the September quarter, PV sales increased by 38 per cent to 10,26,309 units, as against 7,41,442 units in the similar period of the last fiscal.

Similarly, total two-wheeler sales rose 13 per cent to 46,73,931 units, as compared with 41,36,484 units in the September quarter of the last fiscal.

Total commercial vehicles sales rose by 39 per cent to 2,31,880 units, as against 1,66,251 units in the year-ago period.

Total sales across categories rose to 60,52,628 units, as against 51,15,112 units in the September quarter of last year.