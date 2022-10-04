The journey to authentic leadership

The turn of events in the first two decades of this century has undoubtedly led to a thorough redefinition of the concept of leadership.

Whether it is the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, the Enron bankruptcy, the 2008 financial meltdown, the Covid-19 pandemic, or, most recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the 21st century has been beset with crises of various magnitudes. And each of these, when studied carefully, reflects a picture of failed leadership.

This is the backdrop against which Bill George and Zach Clayton make the clarion call to emerging leaders: “Step up and lead authentically by discovering your True North and following your North Star to make this world a better place.” “When you discover your True North, you know yourself at the deepest level and can be authentic. When you have found your North Star, you are ready to pursue your purpose as your calling. This inner journey of knowing yourself is a prerequisite to the great outer journey of leading others,” they continue.

A command-and-control hierarchical regime that prides itself on individual charisma and external validation is so 20th century. The new approach supports a more empowering style that is purpose-driven, long-term, and is rooted in intrinsic contribution. That is what constitutes "authentic" leadership, which has at its core truth-telling, transparency, and trust. As the authors point out, this shift in approach has also coincided with the arrival of emerging leaders — Gen X, millennials, and

Gen Z — whose values and expectations from work are starkly different from those of the earlier generations.

What follows is a detailed exploration of the journey towards authentic leadership punctuated by lessons gleaned from the lives of a broad spectrum of leaders who have fought challenges to build successful organisations — Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Merck’s Ken Frazier, PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi, General Motors’ Mary Barra, and emerging leaders such as OneTrust’s Kabir Barday and Rent the Runway’s Jenn Hyman, to name a few. The amount of research undertaken for the book is phenomenal. Fifty leaders were interviewed with an emphasis on the new generation of leaders. This is in addition to the 172 interviews conducted for previous versions of the book. What the authors tap into is the “collective wisdom about the art of leading people”.

True North covers a whole lot of leadership principles and frameworks as well as practical strategies to put them into practice. The depth with which each of these is analysed reflects the diverse expertise and experience the authors bring to the table. Bill George is the former chair and chief executive officer of Medtronic and executive fellow at Harvard Business School. He is the author of books including Authentic Leadership, True North and Finding Your True North. A millennial, Zach Clayton is the founder and CEO of Three Ships, which operates digital marketplace businesses.

As Mr George says, the book does not contain “six easy steps” or other simple formulas. Rather, discovering one’s True North requires introspection, support, and feedback from family, friends, and colleagues. True North is a compelling read—an expansive delineation of the inner journey of understanding and developing oneself, which prepares for the outer journey of making meaningful contribution to the world. Besides the robust theme, it also dwells at length on many aspects like loneliness at the top, developing mental acuity, inclusive leadership, leading through crisis, and the need to have strong moral moorings.

The text is highly structured and flows into four parts. “Discover Yourself”, the first, focuses on the power of life story and “crucibles” to spark reflection and introspection and move one towards the True North. Denying or repressing these could lead to “derailing”, the inevitable “ethical drift”, and subsequent damage to reputation. The authors also identify five archetypes of those who lead without knowing their True North: Imposters, rationalisers, glory seekers, loners, and shooting stars.

“Develop Yourself”, the second chapter, outlines the elements that comprise one’s internal compass — developing self-awareness, living one’s values, finding the sweet spot, and leading an integrated life. It is these practices that serve as preparation for the journey from “I” to “We”, which makes one ready to discover one’s North Star.

This is what the next chapter, “Lead People” is all about—how to be a “servant leader” and channel energies to contribute to the greater good. “Then you are prepared to discern your personal purpose, what we call North Star, in leading others. When you bring your North Star into alignment with your organisation’s purpose, you unleash tremendous passion,” Mr George adds.

He makes an interesting observation somewhere in the beginning: “The hardest person you will ever have to lead is yourself.” In a sense, the whole book is a validation of sorts of this remark. In the introduction, he also refers to a quote by Dov Seidman, author of How, on how leadership has morphed in recent centuries from “hands to heads to hearts.” That best captures the message of this book: The need to cultivate qualities of the heart so as to become an authentic leader and make a meaningful difference to the world.