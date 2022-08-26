32 cos submit applications for design-led incentive scheme of telecom
As many as 32 companies have submitted applications for Design-led Incentive Scheme (DLI) and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of telecom, according to an official release.
The Design-led Incentive scheme has received an "enthusiastic response" from telecom equipment manufacturers, it said.
"A total of 32 companies...have submitted applications. 17 of these 32 companies have applied as Design-led manufacturers and remaining as Production linked manufacturers," the statement said but did not give the names of applicants.
Production Linked Incentive scheme in telecom sector was launched in 2021. A total of 31 companies are existing beneficiary for manufacturing of various telecom equipment under the said scheme.
Moreover, in order to promote the entire value-chain in telecom manufacturing, design-led PLI was launched in June 2022. It provided additional incentive of 1 per cent over and above the existing incentives for products that are designed in India.
The application window was open from June 21 to August 25, 2022.
"India is poised to emerge as design and manufacturing hub for telecom and networking equipment," the release noted.
