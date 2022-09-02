Adani Green could replace Dr Reddy's in Sensex during December review
Adani Green Energy is likely to replace Dr Reddy's Laboratories in the 30-share Sensex during the semi-annual review in December.
“We are two-thirds of the way through the review period for the December review…We see Adani Green Energy as the highest ranked non-constituent in the inclusion zone, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the lowest ranked constituent in deletion zone,” said analyst Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, who publishes on Smartkarma.
Any sharp changes in the stock prices and turnover could change this scenario over the next couple of months, he added.
If added, Adani Green will be the first Adani group stock to enter the Sensex. After the inclusion of Adani Enterprises at the end of this month, Nifty will have two Adani group constituents.
