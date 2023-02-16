Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends: Source

Photo: Bloomberg

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani Green Energy has a refinancing plan which will be disclosed after the fiscal year ends, an executive of the embattled Adani group informed bondholders on a call on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.

Adani and two of its main subsidiaries, including Adani Green, caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks are holding calls with bond investors on Feb. 16 and Feb. 21.

 

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi)


First Published: Thu,February 16 2023 21:07 IST
