The Adani Group is entering new and unrelated businesses, which are highly capital intensive, raising concerns over execution oversight.

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports-to-power conglomerate is “deeply overleveraged,” with the group investing aggressively across existing as well as new businesses, predominantly funded with debt, CreditSights, a Fitch Group unit, said in a report. The aggressive expansion pursued by Adani Group, led by Asia’s richest person, has put pressure on its credit metrics and cash flow, CreditSights said in the report Tuesday, adding that “in the worst-case scenario” it may spiral into a debt trap and possibly a default.

“We see little evidence of promoter equity capital injections into the group companies, which we feel is needed

to

reduce leverage in their stretched balance sheets,” the agency said, referring

to

fund infusions from the Adani Group’s founders. A representative for Adani Group didn’t immediately respond

to

a request for comment on the report. Five of the seven listed Adani Group firms closed lower on Tuesday.

CreditSights

’ report comes after a big few years for Adani, who’s been on a rapid diversification spree, expanding an empire centred on

ports

and coal mining

to

include airports, data centres and cement as well as green energy.

The group recently pledged

to

plough $70 billion into renewable projects. These moves have not only boosted Adani’s stature in India, but hi fortune, with his networth surging past $135 billion this year. He’s also increasingly moving into spheres dominated by the man he replaced as Asia’s richest man, compatriot Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries.

Fault lines

The

CreditSights

report puts a spotlight on the multiple fault lines that may impede Adani’s ambitions and the stratospheric surge in the shares of his firms.

CreditSights

’ analysts, however, said they draw “comfort” from the group’s strong relationships with banks as well as the ruling administration.

A self-made billionaire who started his business as an agri-trading firm in the late 1980s, Adani has also been a busy dealmaker this year. Adani Group acquired the Haifa port in Israel in July for $1.2 billion and Swiss firm Holcim’s Indian cement units for $10.5 billion in May, besides almost three dozen big and small acquisitions. It’s also expanding into media, health care, and digital services.

Adani Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of local news firm, NDTV, as it sought a bigger foothold in the local media sector. It also marked another instance of a growing overlap between the two billionaires, given Ambani’s massive presence in the country’s media and entertainment sector.

The group owns India’s largest private sector port operator, coal miner, city gas distributor, and airport operator and is aiming

to

create the world’s largest renewable

power

generator.

‘Pull out all stops’

Investors have cheered the tycoon’s ability

to

rapidly scale up his businesses, spurring massive share rallies in Adani firms even during the pandemic, when most businesses suffered.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Green Energy have surged more than 1,300 per cent since the beginning of 2020. Adani Total Gas has rallied about 1,900 per cent and Adani Transmission over 900 per cent, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged almost 42 per cent over this period.

But it’s this breakneck growth that’s making credit watchers, including

CreditSights

, uneasy. The research firm acknowledges that the Adani founding family’s status as a majority shareholder in most of their listed group companies means they will go all out

to

support them. The family’s “entire fortune and reputation is tied

to

Adani Group companies,” it said. “Having such major ‘skin in the game’ could imply that the family would pull all stops

to