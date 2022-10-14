Aditya Birla Capital joins race to acquire life insurer Reliance Nippon

Aditya Birla Capital, the financial services firm of the Aditya Birla group, has joined the race to buy a 51 percent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLIC), a unit of bankrupt Reliance Capital.

The stake is being sold by an administrator appointed for Reliance Capital by the Reserve Bank of India. RNLIC is a 51:49 joint venture between Reliance Capital and Nippon Life of Japan. Aditya Birla Capital separately owns a majority stake in Birla Sun Life Insurance, a joint venture with Canada's Sun Life called Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company. A successful RNLIC acquisition will give additional market share to Aditya Birla Capital, which sees life insurance and health insurance as sunrise sectors in India.

RNLIC was the only Reliance Capital subsidiary that did not receive any bid when the deadline for submissions of non-binding bids ended on August 29. Other businesses of Reliance Capital had received 14 non-binding bids.

The last date for submitting binding bids is October 31. Later, Torrent Group partnered with Nippon Life Insurance to bid for RNLIC. A valuer appointed by the administrator has pegged the embedded value of the life insurance company at Rs 5,800 crore and both Torrent and Birla will have to make an offer better than this valuation, said a banker close to the transaction.

An Aditya Birla Capital spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

If successful, the investment will also mark the entry of Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group into the financial services business. It already has a presence in power, city gas distribution, and pharmaceuticals.

In August, the committee of creditors (CoC) received six bids for Reliance Capital as an entire company. The bidders included Torrent group, IndusInd International, Oaktree, Cosmea Financial, Authum Investment, and B-Right Real Estate. The companies submitted indicative bids in the range of Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 4,500 crore for Reliance Capital. The offers were subject to completion of due diligence.

For the profit-making Reliance General Insurance business, Piramal group bid Rs 4,000 crore, while Zurich Insurance’s offer was Rs 3,500 crore. Advent, a private equity firm, made the highest bid of Rs 7,000 crore for Reliance General Insurance. Piramal and Zurich are in talks to make a joint bid for the general insurance company. These bidders then sought time till early next year to make a binding bid citing delay in due diligence but were asked to make offers by October end.

According to the earlier timeline, the last date for submission of binding bids was September 29 along with a deposit of Rs 75 crore. RNLIC is a leading life insurer and it has a private sector market share of 1.1 per cent, in terms of new business premium, according to Reliance Capital’s annual report. The total premium for the 2021-22 financial year stood at Rs 5,037 crore against Rs 4,736 crore reported in the previous year.

Reliance Capital was sent for debt resolution in December last year after it defaulted on bank loans. Lenders hope they will be able to resolve the combined debt of the company and its subsidiaries worth Rs 50,333 crore by the end of the current financial year (2022-23).