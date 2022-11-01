Air India Express begins direct flight service between Vijayawada, Sharjah

Topics  air india express | flights

Air India Express' direct flight service between Vijayawada and Sharjah in the UAE was inaugurated by MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Kesineni Srinivas at the Vijayawada International Airport on Monday.

As the first flight from Sharjah, with about 60 passengers on board, landed at the airport at around 4:35 pm, it was welcomed with the customary water cannon salute.

The Boeing 737 aircraft departed for Sharjah at 6:35 pm.

Air India Express will operate the service twice a week -- Monday and Saturday.

Air India Express is also going to start the Vijayawada-Muscat biweekly service from November 5, Air India authorities said.


First Published: Tue,November 01 2022 06:48 IST
