Air India extends validity of frequent flyer points till March 31, 2023

Tata Group-owned Air India has extended the validity of flying returns (FR) points, tier status and member status, and associated benefits under Flying Returns, the airline's 'Frequent Flyer' programme, till March 31, 2023.

The airline, in a press release stated, "Air India has been extending the validity for its 3.3 million strong members since March 31, 2020 so that frequent flyers, who may have postponed their travel plans due to Covid, can still avail the wide range of benefits."

Air India travellers, under its frequent flyer programme that has 3.3 million members, can earn FR points while buying tickets through the Air India website or app with the airline and 25 Star Alliance partner airlines. Members can redeem the points for an award ticket to their choice of destination.

"Air India’s privileged Tier members such as The Maharajah Club (TMC), Golden Edge Club (GEC), and Silver Edge Club (SEC) will also continue to avail the benefits and privileges (including Domestic Upgrade Vouchers) associated with these exclusive clubs till March 31, 2023," the Tata Group-owned airline added.

“In the Covid induced pandemic, our customers couldn’t utilize our services in the last 2 years. As travel plans return to normal, our valued customers are resuming their journeys across the globe. They are our top priority and we continue to support our loyal Air India community by extending benefits under Flying Returns programme till March, 2023,” said Rajesh Dogra, Air India's chief customer experience officer and global head of airport operations, quoted by The Times of India.