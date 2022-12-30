Air India to get fresh brand identity: CEO Campbell Wilson tells staff

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Air India will get a fresh brand identity with a revamped website and mobile app, chief executive officer Campbell Wilson has said in a year-end note to employees.

"We are at the business end of Q4 now and it has been quite a year. Notably we launched Vihaan.AI--our transformation roadmap in September and we've been firing on all cylinders ever since. We are currently taxiing as planned with 22 initiatives of our agenda in various stages of progress. Thanks to our collective efforts, we are well on schedule," he said about the Tata group airline.

"It will take us a few years before we attain the world class heights to which we aspire. But we have made a fantastic start, and you can all be proud of what has been achieved so far," Wilson said.

Wilson, a New Zealander, took charge of Air India in July and leads the airline's five-year plan called Vihaan. The plan includes fleet and network growth, improvements in customer service to increase market share and put the airline "on a path to sustained growth, profitability and market leadership".

The airline has announced it will lease 36 planes and add three new routes, with ten more in pipeline. It hired more than 1,200 plus employees across functions for its expansion. It is negotiating with both Airbus and Boeing for planes.

The Tata group is integrating its four airlines into two: Air India and Air India Express.

Wilson said upcoming milestones for the airline include a future-ready organisation structure and team co-location in new offices. An employee survey is being carried out to get feedback on Vistara's integration with Air India. Vistara is a full service carrier co-owned by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.