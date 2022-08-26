Air India to restore employees' pre-Covid salaries from Sept 1: CMD
Topics Air India
Air India will give pre-Covid salaries to all employees and revise layover allowances and meal arrangements for its flight crew members from September 1, its CMD Wilson Campbell said on Friday.
Battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, Air India and other Indian carriers had cut the salaries of their employees and reduced the layover allowances and meal arrangements of their flight crew in order to save money.
"While we have much to do to return to profitability, in our mission bring Air India back to the heights of world aviation, sunsetting most of the Covid-19 measures is an important and welcome milestone," Campbell said in a communique to employees.
Campbell said the airline "will be restoring the salary reductions for all employees" and revise "crew layover allowances and meal arrangements" from September 1.
