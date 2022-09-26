Airtel forays into home surveillance biz; launches service in 40 cities
Topics Bharti Airtel | Airtel
Bharti Airtel has entered the home surveillance business with the launch of service in 40 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, the company said on Monday.
The company will charge Rs 999 per year for the first camera and Rs 699 per year for add-on camera, besides one time product and installation cost.
"We constantly listen to our customers and post-pandemic a lot of them have expressed concerns about the well-being of their loved ones while they are away from home. Xsafe is an end-to-end home surveillance solution that allows customers to keep an eye on their loved ones. It will also allow them to talk to those at home from wherever they are through a two-way communication system in the camera," Bharti Airtel - Homes, CEO, Vir Inder Nath said in a statement.
It will provide up to 7-day storage on cloud which will enable users to access the recorded video from any remote location.
"The App will provide real-time alerts when the camera detects any concerning movement. It also captures the feed for you to view whenever you wish through the notifications it delivers. Rather than going through the full day's feed, customers can simply retrieve the video at any time through the App using Airtel's secure cloud storage," the statement said.
The subscription charge excludes and customers looking to avail the service will have to get a wifi connection separately or use their existing connection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onBHARTI AIRTELAIRTELCOMPANIESNEWS