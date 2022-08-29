Apple likely to go for 'Reality' trademarks prior to AR headset launch
Topics Apple | headphones and earphones | Mixed Reality handset
Tech giant Apple may use 'Reality' in the name and branding of its long-rumoured mixed reality headset, according to trademark applications.
Three different filings show trademarks for the terms 'Reality One', 'Reality Pro', and 'Reality Processor', which correspond to the name realityOS that surfaced in Apple's code and a trademark application that perhaps alludes to the operating system for the headset, citing Bloomberg, The Verge reported.
The applications were submitted by a business called Immersive Health Solutions, LLC, not by Apple. To help keep their plans secret, firms like Apple frequently utilise the names of shell companies when applying for a patent or trademark.
But, as the original report points out, the Delaware-based Immersive Health Solutions was registered by Corporation Trust Co. -- another shell company that also appeared on the realityOS trademark.In addition to the US, applications were filed in the EU, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, and Uruguay.
All three filings mention "virtual and augmented reality headsets, goggles, glasses, and smartglasses", the report said. The 'Reality One' trademark may refer to the name of the headset itself, while 'Reality Pro' indicates a spec-boosted version that Apple has planned down the road, in line with the same 'Pro' moniker Apple applies to its higher-end devices.
Meanwhile, the name 'Reality Processor' may allude to the headset's processing unit, which is rumoured to be an M2 chip.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel