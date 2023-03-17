Apple to open US-style flagship retail outlet in Mumbai next month

Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has announced that it will open its flagship India retail store in Mumbai next month, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The announcement has come after several delays. In addition to this, the company will open its second company-owned store in New Delhi, ET quoted two industry experts as saying.

Elaborating on Apple's upcoming Mumbai store, the report said it would be a part of Reliance Industries' premium Jio World Drive mall spanning 22,000 square feet. The store will be a retail landmark like the kind of outlets Apple has developed in Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, Milan, and Singapore.

The store in Delhi will be a part of the Select Citywalk mall situated in Saket and be spread over an area of more than 10,000 square feet. The store is scheduled to launch in April-June, which may be just after the store planned in Mumbai.

Quoting people aware of the developments, ET said that "Fitouts are completed for both the stores" "In fact, the fit-out was completed for the Delhi store ahead of the Mumbai one." "But since Mumbai will be the flagship Apple Store in India, it will open first next month. The Delhi one will open soon after", ET quoted an industry executive.

The date for the opening of the Apple Store will be finalised as per the availability of global Apple executives. In his earlier statements, Apple CEO Tim Cook had told analysts that India is a "hugely exciting market" and a "major focus" for the company. However, it is unclear whether Tim Cook will be present during the store's opening.