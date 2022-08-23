Audi to hike prices by up to 2.4% next month as supply chain costs rise
Topics Audi | Audi electric vehicle | Supply chain
German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 2.4 per cent next month.
The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022, the automaker said in a statement.
At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across our model range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.
Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8.
The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.
The company recently opened online bookings for Q3 in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel