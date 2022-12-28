Blinkit to deliver boAt headphones and accessories within minutes

Blinkit and boAt have come together to bring the latter’s accessories through quick commerce. Now one can get boAt accessories at their doorsteps in minutes via Blinkit across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, said the company.

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Blinkit shared, “boAt is extremely popular, and we are thrilled to have them on board with us. More than anything else, this leads to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting quality products from a cool brand delivered within minutes. Starting with headphones we’ll soon add more popular products such as boAt smartwatches and high-end speakers from the boAt portfolio.”

Select boAt products such as TWS, Neckbands, Portable Bluetooth Speakers, and Wired Earphones are now available on Blinkit. Apart from quick delivery, customers can expect a series of deals on these boAt products on Blinkit, said the company in a statement.

“This first-in-line partnership with Blinkit will be a game changer in the world of quick commerce as audio & wearables have become an essential part of our routine and work scenario. The convenience of quick delivery will help navigate and troubleshoot the worries of delay, repair, and forgetfulness. As a customer-centric brand boAt is committed to being present at all touchpoints to create customer satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy.” added Aman Gupta, Co-Founder, and CMO of boAt.

In September this year, Blinkit had announced its tie-up with Apple reseller Unicorn Infosolution to deliver iPhones and other Apple accessories in as little as 10 minutes. This is the first time that Apple products or any electronics item were being sold by a quick commerce platform.

However, neither Blinkit nor Unicorn Infosolution shared the number of phones delivered or ordered via the quick commerce platform.

Blinkit serves 10 million customers every month while covering a wide variety of categories on its platform.