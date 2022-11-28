Sebi gives nod to appointment of Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE

The BSE on Monday said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the firm.

“His appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to him and fulfillment of terms and conditions including approval from the Shareholders of BSE,” said the exchange in a filing.

Ramamurthy is currently the Chief Operating Officer-India at Bank of America.

Previously, he was associated with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in various roles for nearly two decades before leaving it in October 2014.