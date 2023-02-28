CoC rejects Rs 600 crore fund infusion into Reliance General Insurance

The committee of creditors (CoC) of bankrupt Reliance Capital has rejected a demand for fresh capital infusion of Rs 600 crore to RCL's subsidiary, Reliance General Insurance. The insurance company had asked for the fund infusion citing solvency margins. A source said as the company is in an advanced stage of bankruptcy proceedings, it will not be able to offer more funds. RCL’s bankruptcy proceedings are pending in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.