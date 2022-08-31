Decoding Azure Power: India's first NYSE-listed renewables company
Topics Azure Power | Power Sector | energy sector
Azure Power was the first renewable energy company from India to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2016 and probably one of the first to explore foreign equity capital market.
Azure Inc was founded in the US by Indian American entrepreneur Inderpreet Wadhwa in 2007 and came to India the following year.
The first project the company took was a 2-megawatt grid-connected solar power plant in Punjab. The company was one of the first entrants in the solar power sector in India and a lead participant in the grid-connected solar power project tenders offered by the central government under the flagship National Solar Mission.
The company stood out for having an end-to-end in-house facility for designing, building, operating, and managing solar power plants. This also helped it lower solar tariff in the bids.
Over the years, leading global financiers have backed the company. These include funds such as CDPQ, OMERS Infrastructure, and development institutions like International Finance Corporation, Proparco, and Netherlands Development Finance Company.
Azure Power has a renewable energy asset base of over 2.9 gigawatt (Gw) of operational capacity and 4.5 Gw of capacity under construction, according to the company’s website.
In 2016, it debuted on NYSE at a discounted rate of $16.12 — lower than the issue price of $18. It sold 3.41 million shares in its initial public offering (IPO), including 2.24 million new shares and 1.16 million shares from existing shareholders.
The listing happened at a time when several other renewable energy companies such as ReNew Power, Mytrah Energy, and ACME failed to list in India. ReNew later took the special purpose acquisition company route to get listed on NYSE, while Mytrah recently sold its entire portfolio to JSW Energy. ACME shelved its IPO plans.
After listing, Azure witnessed a leadership change as Wadhwa exited the company as CEO and chairman.
Ranjit Gupta was appointed CEO in 2019 and a member of the board after Wadhwa’s departure. The present-day chairman of the board is Alan Rosling. He is co-founder and director of Ecube — a specialist in environmental, social, and governance advisory and climate finance in India. Rosling was also executive director at Tata Sons.
Earlier this year, the company saw new appointments at the chief experience officer level. Rupesh Agarwal, an energy sector veteran, who has been in leadership positions at state-owned Convergence Energy, UK-based Lightsource, BDO, and EY, was brought in as chief regulatory affairs and commercial officer. In June, Harsh Shah was announced as the new CEO. Shah. He was CEO at IndiGrid and was instrumental in launching India’s first power transmission infrastructure investment trust.
On Monday, Shah stepped down from his position within two months of taking up the role. The company has now appointed Agarwal as acting CEO. At the same time, in an exchange notification, IndiGrid said it has reinstated Shah as CEO. The stock of the company took a hammering on Monday, falling by 40 per cent to $5.85.
In a public statement, Azure said there has been a delay in filing the company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
Azure’s statement further said it had received a whistle-blower complaint alleging “potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees” at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries.
“As part of the company’s review of these allegations, it discovered deviations from safety and quality norms, and it has implemented mechanisms to remediate them and, in doing so, strengthen safety and quality protocols,” read the statement.
According to an exchange filing, Philadelphia-based litigation firm Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has initiated an investigation against Azure for potential violations of Federal securities laws.
In a press statement on Monday, the company said: “The board believes Azure’s underlying business remains fundamentally strong. The company continues to operate in line with its budgets and business plans. Cash flow and collections from customers continue in the ordinary course. The company continues to service all its debt payment obligations, and Azure’s liquidity position remains strong, bolstered by its recent $250-million rights issue.”
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST 1799 A YEAR.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Complete access to the E-paper.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel