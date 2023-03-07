Domino’s Pizza has launched a 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru, bettering its 30-minute offer in many parts of India where several online firms offer similar service. The multinational pizza restaurant chain, which is operated by Jubilant Foodworks in India, plans launching the 20-minute delivery in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad in 12 months. Domino’s launched the ‘30 minutes or free’ campaign in 2004 in India. The company’s website breaks down the total order time: from when an order is placed to the time when it is delivered. The delivery phase of the order does not take more than 8 minutes. Minutes-quick delivery by e-commerce websites and restaurant aggregators have in recent times raised questions about the safety of delivery agents. Set up in 1984 in the US, Domino’s 30-minute delivery offered a free pizza in case the deadline was delayed. In 1989, a jury verdict in St Louis awarded over $78 million to a woman allegedly struck by a Domino’s delivery driver. The company halted the delivery campaign. In 2011, the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal ordered Domino’s India to pay a Delhi boy over Rs 1.1 lakh in compensation after he allegedly suffered injuries in an accident involving a delivery agent. The pizza chain’s website in India notes that its delivery drivers never exceed a maximum speed limit of 40 kmph and are not penalised for late deliveries Domino’s says that its delivery service is backed by an array of enhanced capabilities including improved technology, in-store processes, and expansion of the company’s outlet network. As reported by the Business Standard earlier, the company’s global CEO Russell Weiner said, "The reason we can do in Domino's India, even talk about doing 20 minutes (delivery) is because of all the technology and all the back of house efficiencies. It's about the algorithms that have led to store density that allows us to do that." Moreover, to ensure the safety and well-being of its delivery executives, the company has claimed that it is providing training and sensitisation to them. Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and managing director of Jubilant Foodworks, said, “Introducing the 20-minute delivery in Bengaluru is a testament to our dedication to excellence. By using analytics, insights, and technology, we are able to give our customers hotter, fresher, and tastier pizzas than ever before."

