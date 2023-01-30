Edible oil makers get additional 6 months to remove packing temp details

The government has given six months more time till July 15 to edible oil makers, packers and importers to mention net quantity in terms of volume and weight on the labels instead of temperature at the time of packing, as part of efforts to curb unfair business practices.

Earlier, the entities were given the deadline of January 15 for correcting the labelling.

"The timeline for declaring the net quantity of edible oils etc. without mentioning temperature is extended for six months, considering the request of the industries to exhaust the un-utilized packaging material," according to the latest order issued by the consumer affairs ministry.

The legal metrology officers across the states have been directed to create awareness among the manufacturers, packers and importers of edible oils to pack the commodity without mentioning temperature and advise them to ensure that the quantity declared on the package is correct.

Since the weight of edible oil is different at different temperatures, the companies have been asked to pack the commodity without mentioning temperature and to ensure that the quantity declared on the package in volume and mass should be correct.

Ideally, edible oil should be packed at 30 degree celsius. If packed at 21-degree celsius, the weight should be mentioned as 919 grams and if packed at 60 degree celsius it will be 892.6 grams. This will ensure the consumers get the correct quantity in the package at the time of purchase.

The move comes amid rising consumer complaints against edible oil brands regarding unfair trade practices.

Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011, it is mandatory to declare the net quantity in terms of standard unit of weight or measure apart from other declarations on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.