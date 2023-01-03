Electric scooter maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility's sales doubled

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in sales at 43,914 units in 2022

Topics  Electric mobility | Electric Vehicles

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in sales at 43,914 units in 2022.

The company, which sells e-two-wheelers under the 'Joy e-bike' brand, had sold 18,963 electric two-wheelers in 2021, it said in a statement.

In December 2022, the company said its sales were at 5,400 units as against 3,860 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 39.89 per cent.

"The calendar year 2022 has been an important year in which the company achieved new sales milestones, entered into new segments and expanded its presence across global markets," WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte said.

As the adoption of electric mobility is increasing, he said, "We are expecting new opportunities in the industry; overcome previous challenges, and observe strong growth momentum.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Electric mobility

First Published: Tue,January 03 2023 17:44 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

ELECTRIC MOBILITYELECTRIC VEHICLESCOMPANIESNEWS

Prev » Media, entertainment sector likely to grow 12-14%, touch Rs 1.6 trn revenue

Next » ONGC, Indian Oil, Power Grid, SAIL top profit making PSUs in FY22

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]