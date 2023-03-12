Eyva: Smart non-invasive device to measure six body vitals without a prick

Photo: Shutterstock

As tech giant Apple gets ready to bring non-invasive blood glucose monitoring on its eponymous Apple-watch; Hyderabad-based tech startup BlueSemi, which has developed a healthcare device to measure several vitals such as blood glucose levels and blood pressure without a needle prick is eyeing a first-mover advantage in the Indian market.

Eyva, BlueSemi’s tech device measures ECG, heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c)--a test that measures the amount of blood sugar (glucose) attached to your haemoglobin-- and body temperature in a mere 60 seconds with just a touch of the skin, without pricking the skin.

Sunil Menderatta, CEO and co-founder, BlueSemi pointed out that the firm consciously chose not to make it a wearable device to avoid entering into an already cluttered market. Eyva, whose name has been inspired from the US movie Avatar, is a device that can have four profiles and can thus cater to an entire family. Priced at about Rs 16,000, the device does not need any consumables such as cartridges, strips, batteries, needles etc to keep it running. These consumables are usual with instant blood glucose monitoring devices.

Menderatta says that BlueSemi, backed by the senior executives of Google, Microsoft, Samsung etc, has invested around $1 million to develop this device, which was showcased at CES 2022 in Las Vegas last year.

“We decided to not make a wearable as that is already a cluttered market. Also, because it’s a hand-held device, an entire family can use it, making it cost effective,” Menderatta says. Typically an Indian spends about Rs 3,000 a month if he uses a blood glucose monitor.

One needs to charge the device every four days, which can provide over 65,000 blood readings and counts. “Monitoring the health parameters or vitals regularly can influence people’s lifestyles and their choices,” Menderatta says.

The device is powered by a patented technology that uses sensor fusion, artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT). These haptic sensors respond to a person’s touch, even mirroring their breathing patterns.

Post Covid-19, Menderatta says, people aged 30-45 years want to own at least one body-analysing device. “If one looks at the wearable devices market, then at least 750 million users in India already use it,” he adds.

BlueSemi's facilities in Bengaluru, Delhi and Ahmedabad make the various components of this device, which is finally assembled in Ahmedabad. The company can make 10,000 units per quarter at present, and is currently selling only through its website.

Menderatta says the firm is in talks with e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart and is likely to engage with them from summer.

To scale up the manufacturing, the company has already tied up with contract manufacturers in Tamil Nadu and Delhi, who can cumulatively make 100,000 units every six months. “Next year we aim to sell 60,000 units in India,” Menderatta says. From 2024 BlueSemi plans to start exports.

As a noninvasive health-tech device, Eyva would compete directly with the smart-wearable devices market.

The global wearable technology market was valued at $61.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6 per cent from 2023 to 2030. The first nine months of the year (Jan-Sep) have seen 75 million wearable devices shipped in India, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).