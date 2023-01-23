Shopsy has over 250,000 sellers on the platform who provide 150 million products across over 800 categories.

In 2022, Shopsy witnessed a six-fold growth in customers transacting on its website. Around 40 per cent of the new users being added to Flipkart today come via Shopsy, which was 25 per cent earlier.

It also saw five times growth in products listed by sellers on its platform. Shopsy crossed over 100 million users in September 2022 ahead of its target timeline of early 2023. Today, over 68 per cent of Shopsy’s customers come from tier 2 and beyond markets in the country, with 40 per cent being first-time e-commerce shoppers.

Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head, new businesses at Flipkart said, “With ‘value’ emerging as a key factor for customers shopping online especially in regions beyond tier 2, Shopsy focuses on providing a wide curation of products across categories to best serve this need. We are delighted and overwhelmed by the response from our users and will continue to work towards being the change drivers in the value e-commerce ecosystem in the country.”

Shopsy’s chief rival is internet commerce firm Meesho. Both Shopsy and Meesho have introduced regional languages to cater to the soaring demand of customers. The recently published Flipkart-Bain & Company report on How India Shops Online 2022, also points to the growing preference towards vernacular language among regional users.

Flipkart has more than 350 million registered users in the country. The firm rolled out its hyper-value platform, Shopsy in July 2021 with the aim to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers from tier 2 and beyond markets.

The firm currently has over 250,000 sellers on the Shopsy platform who provide 150 million products across over 800 categories. Fashion followed by home products, general merchandise, and electronic accessories are the leading categories for the platform.

The platform’s zero-commission model is a major benefit for the seller community as they are able to start and expand their online business without any hassle. Shopsy witnessed a total of 1.1 million additional sellers (including Flipkart) in 2022, while the transacting seller base on Shopsy saw eight times growth. There was also a four-fold increase in the Shopsy-specific selection, enabling sellers in our country to grow their businesses better and bring more offerings to customers across India.