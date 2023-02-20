Fresher recruitment start-up GetWork raises Rs 7 cr in pre-series A funding

GetWork, a SaaS-based fresher recruitment platform, has raised Rs 7 crore in a pre-series A round from Samarthya Investment Advisors, NVS Wealth Managers, and Artha Venture Fund.

The round also saw the participation of marquee founders and angel investors like Pravin Agarwala (co-founder, Betterplace), Shuchi Kothari (director, Health & Glow and DSP Group Family Office), and Saurabh Garg (co-founder, NoBroker).

“GetWork's placement platform and GetWork Club focus on solving this massive problem,” said its founder Rahul Veerwal. “This funding round brought on board an exciting set of investors who will help us scale the GetWork platform pan-India over the next 18 months."

Launched in 2019, GetWork is a B2B SaaS platform for colleges to place their fresh graduates directly into start-ups and corporate entities. The platform had previously raised a seed round of Rs 2 crore in March 2021 led by Artha Venture Fund.

"A plethora of industries like manufacturing, information technology, financial services, pharma, etc., are aggressively hiring fresh graduates to meet the demands of their businesses. GetWork makes it easy for them to discover their next hire from the tens of thousands of students who join the workforce yearly,” said Anirudh A Damani, managing partner of Artha Venture Fund.

The company claims to currently have 6,500 employers recruiting from the 1,300,000 students on its platform from over 1,000 colleges across India.

Jatin Karani, co-founder and partner of Samarthya Investment Advisors, said, “The incumbent recruitment platforms focus on experienced candidates. They have not been able to cater to the specific needs of fresh college graduates and placement cells of tier 2 and 3 colleges.”

“This is where GetWork has built a robust and innovative platform that aids in the discoverability of fresh talent from these colleges by connecting them to recruiters looking for specific talent for their pan-India job openings," Karani added.