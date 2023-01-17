GAIL India seeks two LNG cargoes for February delivery, says report
Topics GAIL | GAIL India | LNG cargo
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a buy tender seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery into India, two industry sources said on Tuesday.
India's largest gas distributor is seeking the cargoes for delivery during the month of February on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into the country's Dabhol terminal.
The tender closes on Wednesday, Jan. 18, added the sources.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onGAILGAIL INDIALNG CARGOCOMPANIESNEWS