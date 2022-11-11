GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 net up 3% to Rs 193 cr, revenue down to Rs 906 cr

The drug maker had reported a net profit from continuing operations at Rs 187 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal

Topics  GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals | GlaxoSmithKline | GSK

Shares of the company declined nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 1,327.7 apiece on BSE

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its net profit increased 3 per cent to Rs 193 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The drug maker had reported a net profit from continuing operations at Rs 187 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

However, revenue from operations declined to Rs 906 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 916 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

"GSK India has delivered another quarter of strong performance in general medicines and specialty business, gaining market share. We hope to build on this momentum in the coming quarters and continue to focus on our key brands to drive sustainable profitable growth," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Sridhar Venkatesh said.

Vaccines business was impacted due to low vaccination rates as the overall market for the self-pay segment in which the company operates continues to decline, he added.

Shares of the company declined nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 1,327.7 apiece on BSE.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Fri,November 11 2022 20:02 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALSGLAXOSMITHKLINEGSKCOMPANIESRESULTS

Prev » Fortis Healthcare sees strong growth in hospital revenues in Q2FY23

Next » Decision to end family feud will not impact businesses: Dheeraj Hinduja

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]