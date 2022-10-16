Greenko group to raise $4.5 bn to fund renewable energy storage projects

Renewables energy major Greenko group is planning to raise up to $4.5 billion in a mix of equity and debt from local banks, to invest in various projects in the next three years.





India-based Greenko Renewables Power Pvt Ltd is a step-down subsidiary of Greenko Power Projects (Mauritius), which, in turn, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenko Energy Holdings (GEH), the holding company of the Greenko group.

The group has already received commitments from its shareholders for an equity contribution of $1.3 billion. Its Mauritius arm has raised $750 million via green bonds which will be used to build storage capacity. “The remaining $2.45 billion will come from the Indian banks, which are keen to invest in green projects, storage and energy transition," said a banking source, requesting anonymity.

The group is also in separate talks with Canadian financial powerhouse Brookfield Asset Management, to sell 10 per cent stake in the holding company for $1 billion at a valuation of $10 billion. "With infusion of funds from Brookfield, the company will build storage capacity for renewable energy in India," said the banking source.

A Brookfield spokesperson declined to comment. An email sent to Greenko did not elicit a response.

The other shareholders of GEH are GIC of Singapore, which holds 55.5 per cent in GEH, followed by Orix of Japan (22.6 per cent), ADIA of Abu Dhabi (13.9 per cent). The rest is held by founders, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli.

Sources said Greenko Group has 7.5 Gw of installed capacity across solar, wind and hydropower generation assets in 15 states across India. The focus for the Hyderabad-based company now is to set up energy storage plants across the country, of which 4-5 will come up by 2025.

The first energy storage plant with a capacity of 5,230 Mw (5.23 GW), is an integrated unit being set up in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Other energy storage plants will be located in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In order to set up an energy storage plant, a manufacturer requires about Rs 8,800 crore of investment. The company recently tied up with Power Finance Corporation for a Rs 5,500-crore loan for its off-river energy unit in Andhra Pradesh--the first of its kind in the country.

The firm also has tie-ups with players such as ArcelorMittal for its Kurnool energy storage plant. ArcelorMittal is putting in $600 million (Rs 5,000 crore) for the project's development. The plant may come up by next year.

Apart from Greenko, the Tata group is investing Rs 75,000 crore in renewable projects by 2027, while Reliance Industries has planned an investment of Rs 77,000 crore in three years. The Adani group has committed to invest $70 billion in renewable energy projects by 2030. All three groups are looking at acquiring existing renewable energy projects to grow their portfolio.

Since 2006, the Greenko group has built up assets through both organic and inorganic routes and has acquired assets of about 3 Gw primarily from the Sun Edison Group (0.6 Gw), Skeiron Group (0.4 Gw), Orange Group (0.9 Gw) and Orix (0.9 Gw), among others.