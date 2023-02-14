HAL has order book of Rs 84,000 cr, another Rs 50,000 cr in pipeline: CMD

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has an order book position of Rs 84,000 crore and another Rs 50,000 crore worth of orders are in the pipeline, its Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan said on Tuesday.

He also said Argentina and Egypt have evinced interest in buying the HAL-built Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas'.

While Argentina's requirement is 15 aircraft, Egypt wanted a fleet of 20 LCAs, Ananthakrishnan told a press conference on the sidelines of Aero India 2023, Asia's largest air show underway at Air Force Station, Yelahanka here.

"We are in a comfortable position today with an order of Rs 84,000 crore we are sitting on and orders in the pipeline are about Rs 50,000 crore," he said.

Ananthakrishnan said indigenisation has been given thrust in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.