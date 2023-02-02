HDFC Q3 net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,691 crore, impairments decline

Its gross individual NPLs for individual loans declined to 0.86 in December 2022 from 1.44 per cent in December 2021

HDFC Ltd’s standalone net profit increased 13 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 3,691 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23).

The mortgage major posted a net profit of Rs 3,261 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3 FT22). HDFC’s stock closed 1.85 per cent lower at Rs 2,612 crore on BSE.

The company said in a statement monetary policy and interest rate actions have had a short-term impact on its net interest income (NII). The NII for the quarter expanded by 13 per cent YoY to Rs 4,840 crore compared to Rs 4,284 crore in Q3 FY22.

The impairment on financial instruments declined to Rs 370 crore from Rs 393 crore a year ago, it said.

Assets under management (AUM) increased 13.3 per cent (YoY) Rs 7,01,485 crore as of December 31, 2022, up from Rs 6,18,917 crore at the end of December 2021. Individual loans comprise 82 per cent of the AUM. On AUM basis, the growth in the individual loan book was 18 per cent.

Growth in home loans was seen in both the mid-income segment as well as high-end properties, HDFC said.

In the nine-months ended December 31, 2022, the average size of individual loans stood at Rs 0.35 crore compared to Rs 0.33 crore in FY22.

In Q3 FY23, HDFC assigned housing loans to HDFC Bank amounting to Rs 8,892 crore, up from Rs 7,468 crore in Q3Fy22.

Collection efficiency for individual loans on a cumulative basis stood at 99 per cent for the nine-months ended December 31, 2022. On the basis of the revised norms by the Reserve Bank of India (November 2021) there has been a significant improvement in nonperforming loans (NPLs).

Its gross individual NPLs for individual loans declined to 0.86 in December 2022 from 1.44 per cent in December 2021. The gross NPL in non-individual loans also declined to 3.89 per cent from 5.04 per cent of the non-individual portfolio.

HDFC’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 23.7 per cent, of which Tier I capital was 23.2 per cent and Tier II capital was 0.5 per cent. As per regulatory norms, the minimum requirement for the capital adequacy ratio and Tier I capital is 15 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.