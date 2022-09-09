High EU gas costs, an opportunity for Indian chemical companies
Topics Chemical sector | Gas prices
There’s an interesting investment thesis arising out of the squeeze on Russian gas supplies to the EU. Europe’s chemicals producers, which depend on Russian natural gas for feedstock, are struggling. At the same time, gas shortages have led to a sharp spike in electricity tariffs. As a result, EU production of chemicals, such as ammonia, caprolactam, methanol, and melamine, has been drastically curtailed.
There’s an interesting investment thesis arising out of the squeeze on Russian gas supplies to the EU. Europe’s chemicals producers, which depend on Russian natural gas for feedstock, are struggling. At the same time, gas shortages have led to a sharp spike in electricity tariffs. As a result, EU production of chemicals, such as ammonia, caprolactam, methanol, and melamine, has been drastically curtailed.
Since the EU is a large producer of ammonia, this results in downstream shortages in industries like nitrogen-based fertilisers and other chemicals like caustic soda and soda ash, which are vital for downstream industries.
Apart from supply chain disruptions, cost structures are unviable for European plants, given the prevailing prices of gas and power. Under normal circumstances, power costs account for around 7-8 per cent of revenues for chemical manufacturers, while natural gas is a major feedstock. As of now, EU gas costs are up 5x and ditto for power tariffs.
This presents possible opportunities for the Indian producers of ammonia, fertilisers, caustic soda, and others. While Indian businesses are also experiencing cost escalation, the differential versus EU costs structures are likely to be very favourable.
Indian firms, however, will have to look at possible disruptions in supplies of intermediates and upstream chemicals, such as nitric acid, which are used across several industries. There is also the likelihood of partial demand destruction in the EU. But overall, the supply tightening will probably lead to a surplus of demand over supply in many segments.
There are possible near-term and medium-term opportunities for quite a few Indian chemical companies, which can look to ramp up exports to the EU. Apart from this, Indian companies that import from the EU will also be looking for import substitution, which is again an opportunity.
This is all speculative in the sense that it’s a rapidly developing situation and nobody can be sure about the contraction in supply versus the contraction in demand. Setting valuations will be difficult given the fluid nature of the supply-demand situation and difficulty in judging realisations.
However, investors could start looking at several possible segments of the industrial chemicals industry. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Chemfab Alkalis, Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals, and Meghmani Finechem are some caustic soda producers. There’s a host of ammonia and nitrate fertiliser firms, such as GNFC and RCF. Deepak Fertilisers may also see an uptick in offtake or realisations. Clean Science, Anupam Rasayan, and Fine Organics are other specialty chemicals outfits that can see gains in the medium term. SRF is another player that can see long-term gains but it will be under pressure in the near term.
Supply chain management and leveraging existing relationships with the EU, as well as building new relationships with potential EU customers will be key in the next two quarters.
Gujarat Alkalies, Chemfab, Meghmani Finechem have already seen strong share price trends in the past month and the market is clearly responding to the caustic soda squeeze. Clean Science and SRF have also seen a surge in share price.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST 1799 A YEAR.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Complete access to the E-paper.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel