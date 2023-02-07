Adani market capitalisation rises for first time since Hindenburg report

Photo: Bloomberg

The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of Adani Group firms rose for the first time since the release of the scathing report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24.

On Tuesday, the m-cap of Adani Group stocks rose Rs 10,000 crore after shedding nearly Rs 9.4 trillion in the previous eight trading sessions.

Shares of flagship Adani Enterprises gained the most at 14.6 per cent. The rise in the group stocks was attributed to the pre-payment of debt and some short covering.

The promoters of the conglomerate, on Monday, prepaid loans worth $ 1.11 billion, thus releasing the pledges in Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, and Adani Transmission.

Of the 10 Adani listed stocks, six finished with gains on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy declined 5 per and Adani Transmission declined 0.8 per cent, while Adani Ports posted a modest gain of 1.3 per cent.

On Tuesday, amid concerns over Life Insurance Corporation of India’s exposure to Adani Group companies, the Centre has said that the insurer had strictly followed the statutory framework and regulations while making investments. "LIC has informed (us) that all investments of LIC are carried out strictly as per the statutory framework of the Insurance Act, 1938 and the IRDAI Investment Regulations, 2016 and are guided by a detailed governance mechanism," minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad told Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with regards to group shares, market data shows that it is not only the plunge now but the sharp surge of the past that also drew regulatory attention. As per data, seven Adani Group stocks have triggered regulatory surveillance actions during various periods since 2019, on account of both unusual price rise and fall and high promoter pledge. Six listed Adani scrips are under Additional Surveillance Mechanism as of February 3, 2023.

With inputs from PTI