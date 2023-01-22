Indian fintech start-up funding fell 47% in 2022, says Tracxn report

Fintech start-ups recorded 13 funding rounds of over $100 million in value

Fintech start-ups in India raised a total of $5.65 billion in 390 rounds in 2022, a decline of 47 per cent in terms of funding amount and 29 per cent in the number of rounds, compared with 2021, according to a report by Tracxn, a market intelligence platform. The drop in funding, the report says, can be attributed to the decline in late-stage funding from $8.3 billion in 2021 to $3.7 billion in 2022, a 56 per cent fall. 

Fintech start-ups recorded 13 funding rounds of over $100 million in value, a 50 per cent decline from 26 rounds in 2021. Further, only four such start-ups received unicorn status in 2022, compared with 13 in 2021. Yet, India received the third-highest amount of funding in the fintech sector, behind only the US and the UK.

Growth in the space was expected to continue in the long run, propelled by a large unbanked population and rising mobile phone usage, the report added.

 

 

 


First Published: Sun,January 22 2023 18:52 IST
