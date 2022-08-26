Indian-origin Twitter executive Sandeep Pandey departs to join Meta
Senior Indian-origin Twitter executive Sandeep Pandey, vice president of engineering, is leaving the Parag Agrawal-led platform after more than a decade to join Meta (formerly Facebook).
According to an Insider report, Pandey, who joined Twitter in 2012, will work on Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning teams.
Pandey led the central machine learning, data science and data platform at Twitter.
Studied at Carnegie Mellon University, he started his career at IBM India Research Lab and Google.
Later, Pandey worked as research scientist at Yahoo, before joining Twitter as staff engineer.
At Twitter, he worked in various capacities, like senior director of engineering, head of revenue science and led the brand and video team, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Twitter has been seeing several high-profile exits after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a $44 billion takeover, and then terminated it over the actual number of bots on the platform.
These are Katrina Lane, former VP of Twitter service; Ilya Brown, VP of Health; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science.
Agrawal in May fired consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour and head of revenue product Bruce Falck, saying there is a hiring freeze now and Twitter will also pause spending in most areas.
Twitter recently laid off 30 per cent of employees from its talent acquisition team.
Twitter paused most hiring and backfills, except for business critical roles as determined by 'Staff' members.
