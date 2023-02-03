ITC Q3 PAT up 12% to Rs 5,031 cr, declares interim dividend of Rs 6/share

Photo: Shutterstock

ITC Ltd, on Friday, announced a 12 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 5,031.01 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This compares to a net profit of Rs 4466.06 crore in the previous year, ITC informed in a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased by 0.8 per cent to Rs 17,122.15 crore from Rs 16,971.18 crore in the previous fiscal quarter.

ITC has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per Ordinary Share of Rs 1 each for the financial year

ending on March 31, 2023. The company said that such dividend will be paid between March 3, 2023 and March 5, 2023 to those members entitled thereto.

 


First Published: Fri,February 03 2023 17:58 IST
