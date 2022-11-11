JSW Steel crude steel production grows 25% to 1.76 mn tonne in Oct 2022
JSW Steel on Friday posted 25 per cent rise in standalone crude steel production at 17.76 lakh tonne (LT) during October 2022.
Its crude steel output was at 14.25 LT in October 2021, JSW Steel said in a statement.
Production of flat rolled products rose 30 per cent to 13.61 LT from 10.45 LT in the same month last year.
Long rolled products' output was at 3.70 LT, up 11 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.
The capacity utilisation improved to 93 per cent last month from 89 per cent in September 2022.
