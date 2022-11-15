Representative Image

Kotak Investment Advisors today announced that it has secured an anchor investment of $500 million from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its 13th Real Estate (RE) Fund, a $1 billion platform targeting opportunistic real estate investments in India. With this new fund, KIAL has raised, managed or advised more than $3.3 billion under its real estate fund series.

“This is an opportunistic fund that can invest across various real estate asset classes and capital stack i.e. both debt and equity. The fund will primarily target investments in residential real estate. With the first close of this Fund, KIAL has raised around $1.5 billion in real estate across multiple strategies in around one and a half years," said Vikas Chimakurthy, CEO, Kotak Realty Fund.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors said, “As an India focused alternate asset manager, Kotak has played a key role in attracting global capital to various alternate asset investment strategies in India. Kotak’s Real Estate Investment practice has been a consistent performer over 17 years across cycles and strategies. This track record has enabled us to emerge as a leading home grown alternate asset manager with a significant Global LP base who have reposed faith multiple times with Kotak with significant Re-up participation in successor funds.”

“This agreement extends our existing and longstanding relationship with Kotak. The new platform is primarily targeted at the significant demand for housing in India, which is driven by sustained economic growth and a shortage of urban housing clusters," said Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Department at ADIA.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd