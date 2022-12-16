LIXIL launches its first Asia Pacific cistern assembly unit in Mumbai

Photo: Lixil.com

LIXIL Corporation, the maker of water and housing products, has inaugurated its first cistern assembly facility in the Asia Pacific region in Mumbai, in order to strengthen its global footprint. After Poland, this is the company’s second cistern assembly plant globally outside of Japan.

The assembly is built on 23,500 sq ft in Mumbai and is expected to serve as a central production base for the Indian market, bolstering its capacity to cater to increased demand not just in India but also in other markets in the region.

With this step, LIXIL aims to bring many future-first innovations to the country, and will also reinforce its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The state-of-the-art unit facility help localise three of the top-selling GROHE Flushing Cisterns. It will have a production capacity of 150,000 units in its first year and is designed to raise annual production up to 300,000 units in the second year of its operation, the company said.

Located in the vicinity of LIXIL’s Mumbai Distribution Centre, the plant will play a key role in logistics optimisation while ensuring uninterrupted service.

“Asia continues to be a key growth driver for LIXIL globally and India is central to that endeavour. Bringing APAC’s first Cistern Assembly Facility to the country is a testimony of our strong commitment to the dynamic Indian market and the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Bijoy Mohan, Leader, LIXIL International.

He added with this new unit, the company aims to make India pivotal to exports across emerging markets in APAC.

Jens Harder, Leader, Manufacturing Fittings, LIXIL International said, “This new assembly plant is a further step towards accelerating LIXIL’s footprint in emerging markets and building capabilities to deliver quality products to our end users.”

"The cistern assembly plant for our GROHE brand is one among many initiatives from LIXIL International and we are confident that this will enable us to be leaders in the cisterns category in India," he added.

"The Flushing systems category is rapidly growing in India and we anticipate significant growth in the market and with this investment, we aim to be the category leader," said Bobby Joseph, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), India & Subcon.

LIXIL has two manufacturing facilities in Vijayawada (ceramic, American Standard and GROHE) and Manesar (TOSTEM windows).