Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds

Mahindra Finance stock was trading at Rs 202.25, down 1.68 per cent on the BSE

Topics  Mahindra Finance | Bonds | Fundraising

Photo: Shutterstock

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Monday said it has raised Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

A meeting of the committee of directors was held on October 31, 2022 and it approved the allotment of 2,750 secured redeemable principal protected non-convertible market linked debentures, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The face value of the bond is Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 275 crore.

Mahindra Finance stock was trading at Rs 202.25, down 1.68 per cent on the BSE.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Mahindra Finance

First Published: Mon,October 31 2022 16:04 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

MAHINDRA FINANCEBONDSFUNDRAISINGCOMPANIESNEWS

Prev » Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q2 net profit rises 2% to Rs 116 crore

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]