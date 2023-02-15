Maruti Suzuki ties up with SMAS Auto to boost vehicles subscription
Topics Maruti Suzuki India | Maruti Suzuki | India
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has partnered with SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt Ltd to enhance its vehicles subscription programme.
SMAS is the fifth partner to offer a range of the company's vehicles on white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered under the user's name and hypothecated to the subscription partner, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with SMAS is now available across cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, it added.
Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said since its introduction two years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe programme has received good response, specially from "today's asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions".
"Through new partnerships and city expansions, we wish to expand our reach even more and serve our customers with more ease and convenience, he added.
SMAS Auto Leasing General Manager & Head: Strategic Sale Meherban Singh said car subscription is gaining popularity among Indian customers across all major segments be it individual buyers, professionals, business owners or corporates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel