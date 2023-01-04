Mercedes-Benz Energy signs deal with Lohum to recycle EV batteries

Representative Image

Mercedes-Benz Energy signed an agreement with battery recycler Lohum Cleantech for supply of second-life batteries on Wednesday. Under the deal, Lohum has committed to lift a minimum of 50 MegaWatt Hertz (MWh) across multiple second-use modules annually from Mercedes-Benz Energy.

Once these second-life modules reach the end-of-life stage, Lohum offers a buy-back guarantee to recycle them through its hydromet plant.

The agreement will enable Lohum to secure high volumes of second-use battery modules from Mercedes-Benz Energy.

Lohum will be the first partner for repurposing EV batteries for Mercedes-Benz Energy in Asia. At present, Lohum repurposes battery applications primarily for the Indian stationary and non-auto mobility storage markets. Its mobility applications include low-power applications such as the electric rickshaw and stationary applications range from small 6-KWh batteries to larger 1-MWh storage systems.

While announcing the deal, Gordon Gassman, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Energy said the biggest challenge for second life batteries is the unpredictability of feedstock supply and composition.

“Lohum is developing expertise and applications across multiple module variants to create a long-term supply funnel,” Gassman said.

On their partnership with Mercedes-Benz Energy, Justin Lemmon, co-founder and head of international operations, Lohum said, “second life remains very nascent and Mercedes-Benz Energy’s creativity, process and commitment to safety has helped us expand our business significantly.”