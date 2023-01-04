Mercedes-Benz Energy signs deal with Lohum to recycle EV batteries
Topics Mercedes Benz | Electronic vehicles | recycling
Mercedes-Benz Energy signed an agreement with battery recycler Lohum Cleantech for supply of second-life batteries on Wednesday. Under the deal, Lohum has committed to lift a minimum of 50 MegaWatt Hertz (MWh) across multiple second-use modules annually from Mercedes-Benz Energy.
Once these second-life modules reach the end-of-life stage, Lohum offers a buy-back guarantee to recycle them through its hydromet plant.
The agreement will enable Lohum to secure high volumes of second-use battery modules from Mercedes-Benz Energy.
Lohum will be the first partner for repurposing EV batteries for Mercedes-Benz Energy in Asia. At present, Lohum repurposes battery applications primarily for the Indian stationary and non-auto mobility storage markets. Its mobility applications include low-power applications such as the electric rickshaw and stationary applications range from small 6-KWh batteries to larger 1-MWh storage systems.
While announcing the deal, Gordon Gassman, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Energy said the biggest challenge for second life batteries is the unpredictability of feedstock supply and composition.
“Lohum is developing expertise and applications across multiple module variants to create a long-term supply funnel,” Gassman said.
On their partnership with Mercedes-Benz Energy, Justin Lemmon, co-founder and head of international operations, Lohum said, “second life remains very nascent and Mercedes-Benz Energy’s creativity, process and commitment to safety has helped us expand our business significantly.”
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel