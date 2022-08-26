NDTV case: Adani may move Delhi HC to seek promoter group's stake transfer
Adani Group and news broadcaster NDTV are considering legal options after the latter said it would not be able to transfer shares of RRPR Holding, a promoter entity, to Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd (VCPL), citing a regulator ban on its founder-promoters, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, till November this year.
In a stock-exchange filing, NDTV said the stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in November 2020 had banned its promoters for two years from buying or selling shares.
Hence, NDTV, which is in the middle of a takeover battle between Adani Group and Prannoy Roy, said unless pending appeal proceedings were concluded, Sebi approval was needed for Adani Group to secure 99.5 per cent in RRPR Holding, a promoter entity.
The Sebi ban expires on November 26, 2022, NDTV said, adding that these details would be provided to VCPL.
An Adani Group spokesperson did not comment.
On Tuesday, VCPL, the proposed acquirer of NDTV, along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises, made an open offer for NDTV under the Sebi (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
According to the terms of the warrants, RRPR is obligated to allot 1,990,000 equity shares of RRPR to VCPL within two days of the date of the Warrant Exercise Notice, i.e. by Thursday.
Legal sources said both parties were consulting lawyers to discuss their plan.
Kirti Dua, a partner of ANG Partners, a Delhi-based law firm, said the Adani-NDTV stalemate would either set off a legal battle or start a hostile bidding war between the two sides.
“NDTV may try to buy back its own shares from the market while Adani Group will try to buy more shares of NDTV (in an open offer) in addition to the shareholding they have through converting promoter loans into equity,” Dua said.
Corporate lawyers said NDTV’s stand was just a procedural issue.
“The open offer by VCPL is valid. The requirement of approval from Sebi may be a pre-condition due to the regulator’s order against the promoters in dealing with securities. However, that is merely a procedural requirement to be completed by the acquirer in the open offer process,” said Praveen Raju, Partner, Spice Route Legal.
Lawyers said there were two Sebi orders passed against the NDTV promoters in separate proceedings earlier, imposing penalties and prohibiting them from accessing the securities market for two years.
Both the orders were assailed by the NDTV promoters in an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal.
The tribunal reduced the penalty in the VCPL loan case.
However, in the matter pertaining to insider trading, the embargo is in place. The NDTV promoters in March obtained an interim stay from the Supreme Court against the recovery of penalties imposed by Sebi. However, after the passing of the final order by the tribunal in July, the Supreme Court order has no legal implication, said Suvigya Awasthy, associate partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.
VCPL, earlier owned by an affiliate of Reliance Industries, had given an interest-free loan to RRPR Holding in 2009.
VCPL was later taken over by Mahendra Nahata of HFCL Group, and Adani Group acquired the company on Tuesday, and triggered the call option.
Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director, InGovern, a proxy advisory firm, said the Roys’ claim that the Sebi order prohibited them from converting the warrants into shares was a “delaying tactic”.
“The onus of getting Sebi approval lies with the Roys. In any event, in November, Adani Group will be allotted the shares,” he said.
Sameer Jain, managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said the restriction that the founder-promoters of NDTV were referring to would not make a difference to the transaction. This is because Sebi has the powers to lift the ban.
A Mumbai-based corporate lawyer said the Roys had lost control of 29.18 per cent because they failed to repay their loans to VCPL.
“The disclosure on Thursday is a procedural delay. The NDTV promoters have the option to make a counter bid. In other words, there is a big battle on hand here the sides are unlikely to relent,” he said.
NDTV shares closed at Rs 404, giving the firm a market value of Rs 2,603 crore. The stock has gained 435 per cent in the past one year.
