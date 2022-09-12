NDTV pays Rs 10 lakh penalty as directed by SAT in non-disclosure case

In an order dated July 20, SAT had reduced the penalty imposed by Sebi from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 lakh

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi Television (NDTV) on Monday said it has paid Rs 10 lakh penalty to the market regulator as directed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).


"This amount has been paid by NDTV without any admission of liability and without prejudice to its rights and contentions... and in the best interest of the shareholders, the company has decided to pay the amount and close the matter," the news outlet said in an exchange filling.


In an order dated July 20, SAT had reduced the penalty imposed by Sebi from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 lakh in a case pertaining to alleged non-disclosure of a loan taken by NDTV's founder-promoters.



First Published: Mon,September 12 2022 21:58 IST
