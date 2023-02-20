Photo: Wikimedia Commons

State-run hydro power giant NHPC has received the approval of shareholders for the appointment of Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi as its Chairman and Managing Director.

"The votes cast by the members of the company in favour of the resolution(s) are more than the requisite majority, and therefore, the resolutions are deemed to be passed," a BSE filing stated.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Mohammad Afzal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power, as Government Nominee Director on the Board of the Company.

The Ministry of Power on December 13, 2022, communicated the ex-post facto approval of competent authority to entrust the additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), NHPC to Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi, who is also CMD, THDC India Ltd, for a period of six months from September 1, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Vishnoi assumed the charge of the post of NHPC Chairman & Managing Director on December 13, 2022.